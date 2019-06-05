Is The Key To Revitalizing Your Sex Life ... Acupuncture?

If yin and yang and our organs' feminine and masculine energies are too hippie-dippy for you, rest-assured, acupuncture is scientifically grounded. Research has proved time and time again that stress and anxiety are powerful libido killers. Stress can mess with your hormone levels, directly diminishing sex drive physiologically, or simply cause a lack of motivation to engage in intercourse. For folks with penises, research shows anxiety is linked to premature ejaculation—a dysfunction that in and of itself causes even more distress and trepidation during sex.

Acupuncture is an effective salve against these psychological blockades: If anxiety is the main issue interfering with your sex life, one study shows that attending acupuncture "achieves the superior and quick effect on general anxiety disorder as compared with clonazepam [an anti-anxiety medication]" due to the acupoints stimulating positive increases of brain waves in patients. Or perhaps you're on an antidepressant with the side effect of loss of libido, impotence, or inability to reach orgasm. Research published in the Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine supports the efficacy of 12 weeks of acupuncture treatments in improving males' sexual functioning, anxiety, and depressive symptoms, as well as females' libido and lubrication. Acupuncture can also strengthen pelvic floor muscles, which are key to sexual functioning for people with vaginas, and increase blood flow in general, which makes for easier erections.

The difference between quick, prescriptive Western medicine in order to address sexual dysfunctions and traditional Chinese medicine like acupuncture is that the latter addresses the entire body rather than isolating the symptom. If someone was experiencing erectile dysfunction or vaginal dryness that was negatively affecting their sex life, they might go to the doctor and get a prescription for medication that would temporarily resolve the issue. And while this does often work short-term, Logman tells me that in Chinese medicine a core belief is that "without adjusting emotions and feelings, the physical body cannot be rescued." By going to acupuncture on a regular basis, you're addressing the entire body.

"[In acupuncture], you start with the root of the problem," explains Logman. "For example, if we're stimulating the kidney [during treatment], it creates a ripple effect, boosting any other organs that are out of balance and sending energy throughout the body." Soon enough, one begins noticing positive side effects in the bedroom.

"The mind-body connection is the root—there is no other answer," says Logman. "Acupuncture goes to the root. Are you an angry person? Do you have a lot of fears? Do you worry excessively? [These emotions] are the root of where your [sex-related] issues are deriving from."