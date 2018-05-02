Healthy Eating Isn't As Easy As It Sounds (Here's What To Do About It)

These days, you don’t need to be a doctor or a dietitian to know what you should be eating. Thanks to books, healthy living websites (like this one!), and heck, even Instagram, most Americans are pretty well-informed about how and what we should be eating.

Given that you’re reading this, for example, I bet you made a green smoothie for breakfast—or maybe brown-bagged a grain bowl for lunch. I bet you know that leafy greens are crazy nutritious and fatty fish are a powerhouse of brain and body benefits. You’ve probably even read an article that describes exactly what top nutritionists, doctors, and other wellness experts eat in a typical day! It can’t get more cut-and-dried than that.

So with all of this information at our fingertips, every last one of us should be walking around, glowing like Gisele, happy with our body weight, and at peace with our dietary choices. Right?

Hardly. We’re still a nation that’s nearly 38 percent obese, with a $66 billion diet industry that’s still going strong. Plus, an informal poll found that 99 percent of the women I know (and probably the men, too) wish they could lose at least 5 or 10 pounds. And I constantly hear my friends and family talk about cleaning up their diets the week after a particularly indulgent weekend. The dilemma is clear: We all know what foods we should be eating, but most of us have a much harder time actually choosing to eat them.