The plant-based trend is well and truly established across the food industry—in fact, I'd go as far to say that it's no longer a trend and really just a true segment of the culinary world. And it's expanding beyond special sections of the supermarket and vegan cafes, into mainstream products and Michelin-starred restaurants (looking at you, Eleven Madison Park).

These days, the plant-based world has food trends all its own. Every year Whole Foods predicts some of the most buzzworthy foods, and this week they added a special list just for plant-based trends, for the very first time. Here's what they're saying are the next big things in plant-centric eating.