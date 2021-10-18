That's probably because many of the trends they're predicting hinge on some link to functional food and functional nutrition. From the vitamin C in hibiscus, to superfoods like moringa and turmeric, this year's list is a bona fide rundown of foods that aren't just tasty—but have a range of benefits to go with their flavor punch.

Another major better-for-everyone trend on the list is reducetarianism. While we believe grass-fed meats and sustainable fish can have a role in a healthy diet, there's no doubt that here at mbg we're on board with the 'mostly plants' dietary style. In fact, many of the healthy eating patterns we talk about regularly—like the ever-popular Mediterranean diet—focus on veggies, whole grains, nuts, and seeds.

We also love that urban farming made the list (beyond just growing herbs in your apartment kitchen), which is another move towards sustainable and local produce for city dwellers—and we're excited to see it taking hold in grocers, not just the local farmer's markets.