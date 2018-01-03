What The Whole30 Co-Founder Eats In A Day

My most productive time of day is between 10 a.m. and lunch, so I work straight through, sipping on a LaCroix, Hint water, or mineral water. Then, I break for lunch. My lunch is always Whole30-ish too; I need all the help I can get focusing in the late afternoon. I’ll also use this time to do some dinner meal prep, eating lunch while I chop or roast.

I’m a huge fan of protein salads (we have a recipe on page 161 in The Whole30), using either canned chicken, salmon, or tuna as a base. You can make it ahead of time, double the batch, and have lunch ready in five minutes flat. Stuff it into a hollowed-out pepper, place it in lettuce leaves, or spread it on top of fresh romaine or arugula, as I’ve done here.

You can throw just about anything into a protein salad, and my theory is the more, the better. This is canned Wild Planet organic chicken with Primal Kitchen mayo, apple cider vinegar, celery, green apple, red pepper, dried cranberries (sweetened with apple juice, for Whole30 compliance), scallions, and slivered almonds on top of a mix of baby greens. You could drizzle this with your favorite balsamic, but I like just a sprinkle of sea salt.

I like having a side of Zupa Noma drinkable soup with lunch—I think of it as extra-nutritious hydration.