This Is What A Swimsuit Supermodel Eats In A Day For Fuel & Glowing Skin

And when I spoke with supermodel Kate Bock on a recent episode of Clean Beauty School, she felt similarly. "It took a while to find the balance. And I think a lot of people—whether you're a student, working a job, or have a family and kids—everyone has busy lives. And everyone wants to feel their best and look their best. I think a lot of people are really hard on themselves, but it does take a minute to figure out what you put in your body, what's going to give you good energy, what's going to give you clear skin, what's going to make you feel good, what's going to give you your best life or your best self," she says.

So all that said, sometimes it's fun to look into what people consume day to day. Not only can it be a source of inspiration (who doesn't love to learn a new recipe or way to use an ingredient?), but sometimes peeking into others' lives can be oh-so-satisfying.

Here, what the Sports Illustrated cover model eats in a day.