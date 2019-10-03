The Hidden Ingredient In Tonic Water You Should Know About

If your go-to drink is a gin and tonic, you can take a deep breath since they're likely completely safe. Per FDA ruling, tonic water can contain only 83 milligrams of quinine per liter. The typical medicinal dosage of quinine is around 500 milligrams, and in the case of malaria, it is taken multiple times a day. At that rate you would have to drink 6 liters of tonic water every few hours to reach therapeutic levels and risk side effects. Some people believe drinking tonic water will aid in the prevention of leg cramps and malaria, but due to the extremely low quinine content, it is unlikely to have any effect. The quinine in tonic water is used purely as a flavoring agent and is in such small amounts that it is considered safe for general consumption.

There is, however, a very small percentage of the population that is allergic to quinine. For them, a sip of tonic water can crash their platelet levels and cause kidney failure. If you have a quinine allergy, you must completely avoid tonic water and any quinine-containing beverages.

Some people also believe that tonic water may be dangerous to consume during pregnancy, due to the quinine. The FDA has categorized quinine in therapeutic doses as a Class C drug, meaning there is not enough research to deem it safe or unsafe. There have been some adverse events reported in pregnant women taking quinine for malaria. Large doses of quinine should be avoided during pregnancy, if possible. There is no scientific evidence that the extremely low concentration of quinine in tonic water is unsafe to consume during pregnancy, and the FDA does not prohibit its consumption.

So, whether you're sipping a G&T or a refreshing tonic mocktail, you can rest easy knowing the tonic is safe to drink and raise a glass to the amazing history of tonic water.

