Jun Tea Is The New Kombucha: This Gut-Healing Drink Is About To Be Everywhere

Feeding the SCOBY with natural honey (instead of the cane sugar used in kombucha) has the added bonus of mineralizing the drink. Jun is also said to build defenses against allergens (thanks to the honey). It also contains a multitude of live enzymes and acids and loads of B vitamins, all essential to a healthy metabolism.

Other than the high-integrity ingredients used in Jun, another advantage is that it ferments at a lower temperatures so it’s much easier to make in the kitchen without having to purchase extra heating equipment typically necessary to make kombucha. Because the honey doesn’t need to be broken down as much as cane sugar, it ferments quickly, a great bonus for those of us who love instant gratification!