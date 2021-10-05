 Skip to content

3 Wellness Editors' Share Their Go-To Morning Recipes With Collagen

Alexandra Engler
How 3 Wellness Editors Start Their Morning For A Nutrient-Packed Day

Image by Alexander Grabchilev / Stocksy

October 5, 2021 — 9:02 AM

Never underestimate a wellness editor’s morning routine. Even as someone who solidly identifies as a night person (and is known to bemoan the sunrise), I’ve exacted a ritual that works for me, my body, skin, and mood. After all, we editors spend countless hours researching, talking with experts, and honing in on our routines so we can look and feel our best—before sharing that information with you. 

And that goes for a nutrient-packed breakfast, too. So what do three mbg wellness editors reach for come morning? Well, one of the common themes is beauty & gut collagen+. The collagen peptide supplement comes with 17.7 grams of grass-fed bovine collagen peptides, which are naturally rich in amino acids to promote healthy skin, hair, and nails, as well as a healthy intestinal lining.* (Learn all about how in our guide to collagen supplementation.) But the powder contains so much more than that, too. There’s vitamins C and E, which are antioxidants that support collagen synthesis and cross linking.* Hyaluronic acid enhances skin moisture and texture, as well as reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.* Biotin, a B vitamin, plays an important role in maintaining healthy hair.* Turmeric and SGS have anti-inflammatory properties. And finally L-glutamine for optimizing gut health.* Pretty well-rounded, no?

Read on for how you can incorporate your collagen supplement into your morning routine effortlessly. 

Blend it with fruits & greens. 

“It's a decadent, rich, and delicious way to start the day or enjoy as a midday snack. Since I've started making this part of my go-to morning routine, I've noticed some exciting surprise benefits,” says senior sustainability editor Emma Loewe about her go-to morning smoothie. “Now my skin looks and feels more hydrated, and my locks appear shinier and more nourished, even though I haven't changed any other part of my hair care routine.”* 

To make this skin-and-hair supporting breakfast, simply toss the following ingredients into a blender until smooth—then enjoy!*

  • 1 scoop mindbodygreen's beauty & gut chocolate collagen+
  • 1 handful frozen berries
  • 2 handfuls spinach
  • 1 cup unflavored oat milk
  • 1 tsp. vanilla extract
  • 1 tsp. cinnamon
  • 1 date

Add healthy fats for sustenance. 

“As someone who relies on morning smoothies, I love to play around with different concoctions—and I can attest that this recipe tastes nothing short of phenomenal. It tastes like a cool, tropical-inspired treat, with a few beauty benefits, too,”* says associate editor Jamie Schneider about her filling smoothie treat. “Refreshing and filling, thanks to the cashew butter, this smoothie will keep you cool and satisfied all morning long.”

To make her blend, toss all the ingredients together until you get the desired consistency. 

  • 1 cup frozen mango
  • 1 handful baby spinach 
  • 1 tablespoon cashew butter
  • 1 scoop mbg beauty & gut collagen+
  • 1 cup oat milk (or until it just covers the frozen fruit)
  • 3 to 4 ice cubes

She suggests sprinkling with hemp seeds and coconut flakes, too. 

Stir it into coffee. 

Listen, I keep my morning routine easy for myself. I don’t do too many skin care steps. I only touch up my hair to tame excessive frizz and bedhead. I do all the basic hygiene needs. And then I make coffee—my glorious coffee. And to make my morning cup extra special, I always add a dash of milk and one scoop of mbg’s beauty & gut chocolate collagen+. The chocolate option is sweetened with premium cocoa powder and organic monk fruit, which makes the coffee rich, smooth, and decadent without being too saccharine. 

The beans are sourced from South America, East Africa, and the Dominican Republic—and have been roasted and ground to retain the highest nutritional value. Not to mention, cocoa powder is packed with flavanols, a special antioxidant often used in skin care.* The organic monk fruit extract is a low-carb sweetener derived by clean, water extraction of 100% pure monk fruit. Mogrosides, the unique compounds in monk fruit that deliver its natural sweetness, have antioxidant properties and are blood-sugar-friendly.* 

And all you have to do is add your splash of milk and scoop of collagen. 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
