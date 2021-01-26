Got Pulp? 5 Delicious Ways To Use Pulp After Juicing

According to the American Dietetic Association, people need to consume between 25 and 38 grams of fiber a day, but most Americans get nowhere near this amount. This is because most processed foods are devoid of fiber and are filled with sugar, fat, and flour.

Juicing is great for your health, but you might not be happy to waste the fiber contained in the produce. When you juice your fruit and vegetables, you separate the liquid from the fiber, so the pulp left after juicing is full of fiber.

There are plenty of ways you can maximize the value of your veggies and incorporate this pulp into various recipes.

I prefer using carrot and beet pulp as it’s very versatile. I normally throw away kale, cabbage, celery, and cucumber juice pulp since it doesn't taste very good, although if you wish you can experiment with it too.

Here are my five favorite ways to use carrot and/or beetroot pulp to bulk up the fiber content in my diet: