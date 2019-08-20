5 Ways To Retrain Your Brain Into A Positive Powerhouse

If you've never taken the time to monitor your thoughts, go ahead and give it a try. Your brain is going to think whether you're aware of it or not, and if you spend just 10 minutes monitoring your thoughts, you might be surprised by how negative you can be.

We think anything from, “Oh, why am I at work on such a beautiful day?” to “My sister hasn’t called me yet… I hope she’s ok”. Basically, we're habitually negative without even realizing it. The power of positive thinking has been studied, talked about and documented time and again. But how do we stop ourselves from thinking negative thoughts if we don’t even realize it's happening?

The answer: train your brain. At one point, we trained our brains to think the way they do. The good news is that we can retrain ourselves to think positively. Here are five tips to make sure you're using your 70,000 thoughts in a positive manner: