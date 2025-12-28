Rocío Salas-Whalen, M.D., a board-certified endocrinologist and obesity medicine specialist, has spent over 15 years at the forefront of GLP-1 therapy. As one of the earliest adopters of these medications in the United States, she's witnessed both the transformative potential and the common pitfalls firsthand. She's also the author of the upcoming book Weightless, a comprehensive guide to navigating the new era of GLP-1 medications.