I'd never heard of eXciteOSA before my sleep specialist brought it to my attention, but I thought I'd give it a try since using a CPAP seemed excessive for moderate OSA. Transparently, I was a bit skeptical. Not only is it expensive at roughly $1,650 per device (not covered by insurance), but I also didn't know anyone personally who had tried the device (whereas I know people who use a CPAP and swear by it).