I Tried eXciteOSA For My Mild Sleep Apnea & My Biggest Regret Is That I Didn't Try It Sooner
Earlier this year, I was having trouble sleeping. I couldn't fall asleep, stay asleep and woke up tired everyday almost as if I never went to bed in the first place. I tried taking melatonin supplements, doing mindfulness meditations, not going on my phone before bed. But I still couldn't sleep.
In fact, I even spent $1,000 to see a sleep medicine specialist and sleep psychologist to try to figure out what was going on. Both suggested I get a sleep study done, which determined I have mild sleep apnea.
My doctor told me I could use a CPAP. However, both the doctor and my sleep psychologist mentioned I could start by trying alternative therapies—such as positional therapy or FDA-approved devices, like the eXciteOSA—since my AHI was just one number above the threshold for sleep apnea.
I'd never heard of eXciteOSA before my sleep specialist brought it to my attention, but I thought I'd give it a try since using a CPAP seemed excessive for moderate OSA. Transparently, I was a bit skeptical. Not only is it expensive at roughly $1,650 per device (not covered by insurance), but I also didn't know anyone personally who had tried the device (whereas I know people who use a CPAP and swear by it).
That said, I decided to put eXciteOSA to the test myself to see if it would help my sleep apnea, and let me just say I was pleasantly surprised at the results.
No time to scroll? Here’s what you need to know:
- eXciteOSA is FDA-cleared for snoring and mild obstructive sleep apnea. It's recommended to use a CPAP during treatment if you already have one.
- The treatment is conducted over six weeks with tiny 20 minute sessions each day and gradually decreases to 20 minute sessions two times a week thereafter to maintain results.
- A prescription is necessary to obtain the device and a tele-health team will work to get the device in your hands as soon as possible.
- The device is $1,650 and isn't covered by insurance although it can be purchased with HSA/FSA funds.
- I tried the device and noticed an immediate difference in my mild sleep apnea.
What causes sleep apnea?
Sleep apnea is a sleep disorder where breathing stops and starts throughout the night. This can prevent the body from getting enough oxygen, which periodically wakes you up. Many people with untreated sleep apnea snore, however, this isn't a universal characteristic of the condition.
There are two main types of sleep apnea: obstructive sleep apnea and central sleep apnea. Obstructive sleep apnea occurs when there's a blockage in the airway (relaxed throat muscles) whereas with central sleep apnea the parts of the brain that control breathing do not function properly.
Sleep apnea can cause excessive daytime sleepiness, difficulty concentrating, high blood pressure, morning headaches, mood changes and sexual dysfunction. Research has shown that untreated sleep apnea can increase the risk for stroke, heart attack and other serious health conditions—like dementia.
What is eXciteOSA?
eXciteOSA is an FDA-cleared device for snoring and mild obstructive sleep apnea (where breathing stops between five and 15 times per hour). The device uses targeted neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES), which sends gentle electrical pulses to stimulate the tongue and improve airway muscle endurance, according to the brand.
Essentially, eXciteOSA helps to "retrain" your tongue to hold its position at night while you sleep. It consists of two parts: a medical-grade silicone mouthpiece and an electro-stimulation pulse generator. Each protocol starts at 20 minutes per day for the first six weeks and then drops down to two times per week.
Your kit includes the device, a cleaning cap, a USB-c charging cable, a USB-C extension cable, and a user manual. It also has a corresponding app, which needs to be set up before the use. The app allows you to control the intensity of the stimulation and track your progress.
How I tested eXciteOSA?
To put eXciteOSA to the test, I used the device everyday for four weeks and am still continuing the treatment. I simply charged the device, set up my information in the app (age, height, weight, etc.) and watched the directional video about the product.
I decided to use it while I watched television at night to help pass the time. Over the month, I tried to keep my sleep schedule relatively consistent, so I would be able to see how I felt overall in terms of sleep quality and energy levels.
I increased the stimulation every few days when I felt I could handle it. The device's sensation feels like a tingle on your tongue, similar to sipping a warm beverage. I found myself salivating a lot during the treatment, so I kept a cup nearby for the first few sessions. This wasn't a surprise to me, as the instructions said excess saliva was a normal part of the process. This side effect stopped when the session ended.
How did it work?
Based on my subjective perception of my overall sleep quality this past month, I can say the eXciteOSA worked well. I found myself waking up less in the middle of the night to use the bathroom and I don't toss and turn as much.
In terms of energy level, I have more energy in the morning and can get more done throughout the day. My biggest regret is not trying this sooner and solely relying on the positional therapy to treat my symptoms.
Plus, I love that the treatment doesn't require a huge time commitment during the day; it's only 20 minutes.
Who should try eXciteOSA?
As mentioned above, eXciteOSA is FDA-cleared for snoring and mild OSA and research has found it to be beneficial for these populations1. If you fall into either of those categories, then you can consider this treatment.
That said, you'll want to talk with your doctor before adding any new treatment to your routine, as it might not be a fit depending on your situation. The clinical trials for the device did not include patients with a BMI over 35 so it's possible it may not be as effective if you fall above that threshold.
Additionally, it's worth noting that eXciteOSA isn't covered by insurance, so it is a pretty penny. It also requires replacement mouthpieces every three months, which are an additional $150 each. Luckily, the device can be purchased with FSA/HSA funds.
Other ways I'm treating my sleep apnea:
Doing positional therapy
Aside from using eXciteOSA, I'm practicing positional therapy per recommendation of my sleep doctor and sleep psychologist. Since laying on my back increases my pauses in breathing during the night, I sleep on my side with the help of a positional pillow.
Practicing sleep hygiene
I also practice sleep hygiene to help with my sleep quality and circadian rhythm. This involves going to bed and waking up at the same time each day, getting early morning sunlight within 15 minutes of waking, not going on my phone or computer at least 30 minutes before bed, sleeping in a cool environment, avoiding caffeine at night, and keeping my bedroom very dark.
There are other sleep hygiene practices that I was recommended by my sleep psychologist, however, these are the few that I found work the best for me.
Engaging in healthy lifestyle habits
Not only am I prioritizing my sleep these days, but also working on maintaining a healthy lifestyle such as exercising regularly and adhering to a healthy and balanced diet. As part of this, I try to eat foods that contain high amounts of melatonin such as mushrooms, pistachios and oats to help prepare me for bed at night.
The takeaway
When I was. diagnosed with mild OSA, I wanted to find a non-invasive solution that didn't involve a CPAP machine. The eXciteOSA device offered an easy alternative that used a daily 20-minute protocol to transform the way I breathed—reducing my nighttime wake-ups and boosting my overall sleep quality. While I initially was hesitant to test the device based on the higher price point, my only regret is not testing the eXciteOSA sooner.