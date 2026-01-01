Strong Muscles, Strong Mind: The Emotional Benefits of Exercise
I can’t help but notice a trend as a woman in my late 30s: I see more and more women getting hit with some of their hardest life challenges (divorce, parenting difficulties, job loss, major health scares, the list goes on) and finding greater peace and self-empowerment through exercise.
And while it’s no surprise that a workout can boost endorphins and instantly lift your mood (hello, runner’s high), the real magic goes much deeper. Movement can rewire our stress response, sharpen emotional resilience, and create a sense of steadiness when everything else is teetering on the edge.
I asked three experts to break down exactly how fitness feeds our mental and emotional strength, and how to approach it in a way that supports the modern woman’s busy life.
Meet the experts
Angela Foster
Angela Foster, is a Nutritionist, Health & Performance Coach, Speaker and Host of the top rated global podcast, High Performance Health.
Judith Joseph, M.D.
Judith Joseph, M.D., M.B.A, is a Board Certified Psychiatrist. Dr. Judith is Chair of The Women in Medicine Initiative for Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians & Surgeons, and author of High Functioning.
Sharon Bergquist, M.D.
Sharon Bergquist, M.D. Emory University School of Medicine, Pam R. Rollins Professor of Medicine, practicing board-certified internal medicine doctor, medical director of Emory’s Executive Health Center, and research scientist.
Sweating out stress
Have you ever had the unique pleasure of finishing a tough workout, sweaty and flushed, and suddenly noticing your to-do list doesn’t feel quite so suffocating? That’s your brain chemistry changing in real time.
According to Bergquist, exercise is a type of “good stress.” “By voluntarily subjecting yourself to short bursts of good stress, such as with a workout, you’re training your body and nervous system to handle future stress more effectively,” she explains. Every set, every sprint, every mile is teaching your body that you are capable.
When your muscles contract, they release chemical messengers called myokines1, sometimes nicknamed “hope molecules.” These tell the brain to produce brain-derived neurotrophic factor 2(BDNF for short), which helps grow new brain cells and strengthen the ones you already have. It’s improving and building your mental infrastructure for better mood and focus.
Foster adds that regular movement helps regulate cortisol, the body’s main stress hormone, while also boosting endorphins and dopamine. Over time, exercise improves heart rate variability, a marker of how quickly you can shift from fight-or-flight back into calm, meaning you continue to build up your ability to handle stress.
And it doesn’t always have to be an intense workout. Joseph points out that even rhythmic side-to-side movements, like dancing, can soothe the nervous system. “It’s healing, almost similar to trauma therapies that use bilateral stimulation,” she says.
We can’t forget about the power of community—group workouts get all the above benefits, but also reduce loneliness and boost belonging. For women balancing multiple roles and often feeling isolated by the weight of their responsibilities, that sense of connection can be a lifeline.
Strong body, strong mind
The many unique stressors of life can add up fast—even when you are practicing self-care. For some, that leads to anxiety, which now impacts an estimated 264 million people worldwide, with women twice as likely as men to struggle with it. For others, depression may occur, and again, women are at 2-3x the risk.
While exercise isn’t a cure-all (because let’s be real, nothing is) it certainly has been proven to help many things, mood included:
- Research has shown that aerobic exercise, resistance training, or a combination of both is effective in reducing the symptoms of both anxiety and depression.
- Regularly working out at a moderate to vigorous level has been shown to reduce the likelihood of depression3 from happening in the first place.
- Mindful movement like Tai Chi and yoga can improve overall emotional regulation.
Bergquist suggests a mix: one to two HIIT sessions per week plus strength training with progressive challenges. “That’s where the brain adaptations happen,” she says.
Foster leans on strength training for structure and focus, but she also loves a grounding walk in nature. “Even a short walk, a few yoga poses, or dancing between meetings can quickly shift neurochemistry and calm the nervous system,” she says.
For Joseph, it’s about reframing fitness as joy. Growing up with Caribbean music, she often turns to dance. “Use the metric of accumulating points of joy rather than losing calories,” she suggests. For women in midlife, she notes that movement can ease joint stiffness, improve sleep, and buffer hormonal fluctuations.
Recover like you mean it
Clearly, movement offers as much for inner strength as it does for outer, but anyone who’s gone to five HIIT classes in one week knows there’s a tipping point.
And, even when we know exercise could make us feel better, we sometimes feel too mentally or physically depleted (Netflix exists for a reason). We have to embrace rest to get the full mind-body benefits of exercise, over the long term, otherwise we’re just supporting burnout.
“Stress without adequate recovery results in overtraining, not just for our muscles and joints but for our cells, leaving them depleted rather than strengthened,” says Bergquist. That means recovery rituals—sleep, good nutrition, even five minutes of quiet breathing—are as important as your toughest workout.
Foster reframes rest in a way we can all get on board with, “When we prioritize ourselves, everyone around us benefits. Taking time for ourselves when so many people depend on us is essential.”
Joseph warns that some women use exercise as an escape, pushing through exhaustion or guilt-tripping themselves when they miss a workout. “We want people to use movement as stress relief, not as an escape,” she explains.
How to put it into practice
If resilience is built in the rhythm of stress and recovery, here are a few simple ways to let movement support your mind as much as your muscles:
- Mix it up: Add 1-2 short HIIT workouts and 2-3 strength training each week to build resilience pathways.
- Move with joy: Make a list of three activities that always lift your mood, from dancing to yoga to walking outdoors. Pull from it when your energy is low.
- Honor recovery: Treat sleep, nutrition, and downtime as part of your training plan. They are not extras, they’re essentials.
- Find your people: Whether it’s a group class or a walking buddy, community movement boosts connection and keeps you consistent.
- Listen to your body: If you feel guilt, pain, or exhaustion, that’s a signal to pause. True resilience comes from respecting your limits as much as pushing them.
The takeaway
Movement doesn’t just shape your body. It shapes your mind, your confidence, your ability to bend without breaking. Every time you lift, sprint, or dance, you’re proving to yourself: I can do hard things.