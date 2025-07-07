Advertisement
Why You Should Reach Your VO2 Max Once A Week + How To Do It
Cardio is a polarizing exercise method—some people love it, while others despise it (admittedly, I'm in the latter club). But regardless of how we anti-cardio folks feel, one thing is becoming clear: Incorporating cardio into your workout routine is essential no matter what.
More specifically, it's important to engage in cardio activities that push your body to its VO2 max, or maximal oxygen consumption.
In a previous episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, we explored why this is crucial for longevity and the best way to do it.
Below, a few of those takeaways.
Why you should hit your VO2 max once a week
According to Andy Galpin, Ph.D., performance coach, kinesiology professor, and co-director of the Center for Sports Performance at CSU Fullerton, "VO2 max would outpredict anything else you could possibly measure. Blood work, blood pressure, scans of any type, nothing will tell you more about your life span than VO2 max."
Additionally, your VO2 max influences how much energy everyday tasks require. For instance, you don't want simple activities like picking up your kids or carrying groceries to put you at your VO2 max—if they do, you'll experience fatigue whenever you need to expend energy. This could leave you with less energy for other activities later in the day, including exercise.
Maintaining a high VO2 max is crucial, and there's one surefire way to do it. "Nothing is better at improving VO2 max than challenging VO2 max," Galpin says.
However, you shouldn't jump from 0 to 100 in your training. "It's not realistic to be like, 'Oh OK, I want to improve my VO2 max. I will do a heart rate max workout every day,'" Galpin adds. "It's not even advisable—it's not even the best way." Instead, approach it mindfully.
"On the surface, if once a week you can do something that gets you at or close to that maximum heart rate, you've checked that box," he explains. Of course, this intense cardio workout shouldn't be your only exercise, but it's reassuring to know that improving your VO2 max doesn't require a constant pedal-to-the-metal mindset.
In some cases, Galpin even suggests doing these peak heart rate workouts every other week, especially when someone first begins training. If you choose the lower frequency, you can increase the number of workouts that elevate your heart rate without maxing it out.
How to exercise to reach your VO2 max
There's more than one way to reach your VO2 max through exercise—all of which are cardio-forward. Pick whatever mode you like, knowing that this doesn't have to be a part of your everyday workout routine. Below, a list of options to consider:
- Swimming
- Sprinting
- Rucking
- Spin class
- Outdoor biking
- HIIT training
You don't have to maintain maximum effort the entire time; instead, focus on reaching it during each interval. For example, if you're doing 30 seconds on and 30 seconds off with any of the workouts mentioned, make those 30 seconds count by getting as close to your maximum heart rate as possible every time.
You can also extend your break time to three or four minutes before starting again, which may be easier for those new to cardio, Galpin suggests.
Remember, these workouts don't have to be lengthy. Whether you're doing 30 seconds on and 30 seconds off, 30 seconds on with longer breaks, or sprinting one lap and walking the next at your local track, you can complete them in less time than a typical strength training session or Pilates class.
No matter where or when you start, prioritize your health and take it slow. Rushing can increase the risk of injury, forcing you to start over in your journey to an optimal VO2 max. After all, Galpin emphasizes, "The biggest mistake you can make in your fitness, VO2 max or otherwise, is getting hurt."
The takeaway
Boosting VO2 max is a worthy pursuit for a longer, healthier life—but how you get there can be intimidating. In summary, you'll want to start off slow and work your way up to reach your VO2 max about once a week.
You'll want to build your workout in intervals, reaching your VO2 max as many times as you can. Don't worry about how long the workout is—even a 20-minute workout with a few heart rate maximum peaks is sure to support a stronger VO2 max score over time.