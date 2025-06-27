Advertisement
Exercise Is Key To Ease Your Perimenopause Transition—Here’s Why
Dr. Jila Senemar is a board-certified OB/GYN with over 20 years of experience specializing in menopause, hormone therapy, and metabolic health.
Perimenopause begins as a powerful transition in a woman’s life, often accompanied by hormonal fluctuations, mood shifts, sleep disturbances, and metabolic changes. But one of the most effective tools to regain control and feel empowered during this phase—exercise.
The mindset on movement
Exercise during perimenopause isn’t just about burning calories or shedding weight; it’s about strengthening your body from within. As estrogen levels decline, women experience a rapid loss in bone density and muscle mass, increasing the risk of osteoporosis and fragility1. Cardiovascular workouts are still important, but resistance and strength training should take center stage during this phase of life.
In perimenopause, exercise should become less about aesthetics and more about function and protection. While weight loss is often the goal, the real benefits of physical activity lie in its ability to preserve muscle, maintain bone, stabilize mood, and regulate metabolism.
Supporting bone density & muscle strength starts early
Declining estrogen levels accelerate muscle breakdown (sarcopenia) and bone loss (osteopenia/osteoporosis). Women can lose up to 20% of bone density2 in the 5–7 years after menopause. Resistance training, such as lifting weights, Pilates, or resistance bands, can slow or reverse this process, and preserves bone integrity and muscle.
Engaging in weight-bearing exercises, like lifting weights or body-weight resistance training, is also essential to build muscle and bone back.
Even simple changes such as adding light dumbbells, resistance bands, and yoga can help protect against falls and fractures by improving balance, coordination, and lean muscle tone. When paired with adequate protein intake and a nutrient-dense diet rich in whole foods, this form of training should be a cornerstone of healthy aging.
Nutrition & exercise work as a team
Exercise during perimenopause is most effective when paired with a hormone-supportive diet. As estrogen declines, the body becomes more prone to insulin resistance, inflammation, and muscle breakdown. To counteract this, aim for a nutrient-dense, anti-inflammatory eating pattern that prioritizes adequate protein, healthy fats, and fiber-rich carbohydrates.
- Protein (0.7-1 gram per pound of bodyweight a day/1.6-2.2 grams per kilogram) is essential to support muscle repair and prevent sarcopenia, especially when strength training.
- Healthy fats from sources like extra virgin olive oil, avocados, nuts, and wild fish support hormone synthesis and reduce inflammation.
- Colorful vegetables and low-glycemic fruits supply antioxidants and phytonutrients that support detoxification and mood regulation.
- Avoid highly processed foods and added sugars, which can worsen hot flashes, mood swings, and belly fat.
A natural approach to mood & sleep support
Exercise is also a natural mood stabilizer. It enhances the release of endorphins and helps regulate neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine, which are often disrupted during hormonal transitions. As a result, women who exercise regularly report reduced anxiety, fewer mood swings, and improved sleep quality, all of which can be challenging during perimenopause.
Physical activity has a powerful impact on neurotransmitter balance and hormonal regulation, which can be especially beneficial during perimenopause when emotional and sleep disruptions are common.
Here’s how exercise supports brain chemistry:
- Serotonin: Enhances mood, reduces anxiety, and improves emotional resilience.
- Dopamine: Boosts motivation, attention, and drive.
- Endorphins: Act as natural painkillers and stress relievers, promoting a sense of well-being.
- Cortisol: Regular movement helps lower levels of this stress hormone, reducing feelings of overwhelm.
- Melatonin: Exercise helps regulate circadian rhythms and supports natural melatonin production, leading to improved sleep quality and shorter sleep latency.
Best forms of movement for mood & sleep regulation:
- Morning: A brisk walk outdoors to combine movement with natural light exposure as this supports cortisol rhythm and energy balance.
- Evening: Gentle yoga, stretching, or breathwork to calm the nervous system and prepare for restful sleep.
- Weekly routine: Aim for moderate-intensity aerobic activity (e.g., dancing, swimming, cycling) at least 3 times per week, which has been shown to reduce depressive symptoms and enhance deep sleep phases.
The takeaway
Movement is medicine. And during perimenopause, it’s not optional—it’s essential. Whether you’re lifting dumbbells or simply taking a mindful walk, paired with proper nutrition, every step builds resilience against aging, stress, and hormonal shifts. Reach out to me at JilaMD for more guidance.
Based in Miami, she is dedicated to providing personalized, evidence-based care to help women thrive at every stage of life. Dr. Jila completed her residency at Long Island Jewish Medical Center and has served as an assistant professor at the University of Miami. She is fluent in English and Spanish, bringing a multicultural perspective to her practice.
As the founder of JilaMD and the Miami Menopause Collective, she integrates the latest research from the North American Menopause Society into tailored treatment plans focused on longevity and wellness. A recognized leader in women’s health, she is an active member of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the Florida Obstetrics and Gynecology Society.
Dr. Jila is also a published author in gynecologic surgery and adolescent medicine. Known for her compassionate approach, she empowers women with innovative, patient-centered care.
