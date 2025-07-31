New Study Finds Women Reap More Rewards From Exercise Than Men
The exercise gender gap is real
According to a recent study of over 400,000 U.S. adults1, men are significantly more likely than women to meet weekly aerobic exercise guidelines—43% of men versus just 33% of women. And this gap isn’t limited to the U.S., global research across 147 countries shows similar patterns.
Why the divide?
Experts point to a mix of societal and structural factors. Women often shoulder more caregiving responsibilities and are more likely to prioritize others' well-being over their own.
But here’s the powerful flip side: When women do make time to move, they may get even more out of it.
Women benefit more from the same exercise
In this analysis, researchers found that:
- Both men and women experienced reduced risk of all-cause and cardiovascular mortality from regular leisure-time physical activity.
- But women saw greater benefits at every dose. For example, 140 minutes of weekly movement gave women the same longevity boost men needed 300 minutes to achieve.
- Women who hit 300 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous activity per week reduced their risk of death by 24%, compared to an 18% drop in men.
Even muscle-strengthening activities delivered more profound returns for women, who tend to gain more relative strength improvements from training, an important predictor of longevity.
The takeaway
We’ve found that women were able to get enough exercise in when they put it on their calendars and scheduled it. Focusing on doable increments and prioritizing activities you actually love makes working out something you look forward to, something that creates joy and builds motivation.
