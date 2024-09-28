Skip to Content
Integrative Health

The 10-10-10 Mini Routine For Last-Minute Movement

Hannah Frye
September 28, 2024
woman working out at home
Image by Kike Arnaiz / Stocksy
September 28, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

While you may not need (or want) to do a full HIIT workout every single day, getting in some form of movement is definitely a healthy goal, be it a walk, quick yoga flow, etc. However, some days fly by without a chance to squeeze in any intentional movement. 

When this happens, consider the "10-10-10 at 10" trick mobility pioneers Kelly and Juliet Starrett shared on an episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. Below, we break down the entire routine.

The 10-10-10 at 10 exercise trick

The name may be a mouthful, but the concept is actually quite simple. The numeral tag will simply help you remember what this process entails. 

But first, a little background: The husband-wife duo invented this mini routine for the sake of exercising during their busiest eras of life. “We were in the phase of our life where we were growing two businesses and two little humans,” Juliet recounts. As a result, they were left with about 10 minutes at 10 p.m. to prioritize exercise. 

This doesn't sound like much, but even a little movement is better than no movement at all, especially if you optimize this quick, at-home routine:

  1. First, you’ll want to pick three exercises that will help move your body and quicken your heart rate. Examples include squats, sit-ups, push-ups, etc. 
  2. You’ll complete those three exercises in circuits, doing each exercise for 10 reps. (Do you get the 10-10-10 title now?)
  3. Repeat those three exercises for 10 minutes total. 

Now, if you partake in this exercise at 10 p.m. (aka, right before bed), you might not want to spike your heart rate too much, as vigorous exercise near bedtime1 might actually make it harder for you to fall asleep. Try to allow at least an hour1 between your exercise session and when you plan to sleep.

That said, if you find time in the day to squeeze in 10 minutes of movement before 10 p.m., then feel free to get that heart pumping. Perhaps incorporate some kind of cardio, if you’d like.

But let's say you only have five minutes in the morning and five in the evening: You can certainly split it up! The goal here isn’t to stick to a rigid routine; it’s about incorporating an easy framework to follow when you crave movement while the clock is ticking. 

The takeaway

If the sun sets and you realize you haven’t had the chance to practice intentional movement, try the Starrett's 10-10-10 at 10 method by completing three exercises for 10 reps each, lasting for 10 minutes around 10 p.m. (or whenever you can fit it in). For more tips on mindful movement, tune into the episode below!

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

