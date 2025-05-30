Exercise generally lowers cortisol levels, though exact effects depend on the type, intensity, duration, and timing of exercise. One meta-analysis found that HIIT workouts increased cortisol in the short term (30 to 60 minutes after) but decreased cortisol levels below baseline within two hours of the workout, with levels returning to normal after 24 hours. Researchers noted that the time it takes for cortisol levels to come back down to earth is longer with HIIT workouts than other less intense workouts. Another study found that cortisol decreased over time with endurance exercise (cycling for 40 minutes at 75% of maximum heart rate) but decreased more slowly with resistance exercise (30 to 40 minutes of repeating sets of 10 of a series of exercises).