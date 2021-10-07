 Skip to content

This Veggie-Packed Toastie Will Keep You Full All Afternoon

Eliza Sullivan
flatbread toastie with grilled veggies

October 7, 2021 — 22:05 PM

Let's talk sandwiches: They might not be the first thought when you're thinking of the ultimate weekday lunch, but this recipe hits all the right notes. The first key point, if you're asking me, is that it's a toastie—a warm sandwich with just a touch of melty cheese (in this case, parmesan). The second? Perfectly seasoned grilled veggies, that you can prepare indoors.

This sandwich is featured in Nordic Family Kitchen by Mikkel Karstad, and in many ways, is characteristic of classic Nordic cooking. The focus is on enhancing the flavor of the fresh, local vegetables. Plus it uses flatbreads and a sparing dose of cheese to really make the veggies the star.

With zucchini, eggplant, and peppers, you're certainly accounting for a serving (or two) of veggies in this lunch. Packing your lunch with vegetables will help up your fiber intake and keep you full—what's more, that bit of fat from the cheese will make sure you feel satisfied, too.

Flatbread Toasties With Grilled Vegetables and Parmesan

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 2 zucchini
  • 1 eggplant
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 3 cloves garlic
  • 10 sprigs thyme
  • ½ cup olive oil
  • 2 red peppers
  • juice and zest of 1 organic lemon
  • 4 flatbreads
  • ½ bunch basil
  • 2 oz freshly grated parmesan

Method

  1. Heat the oven to about 430 °F. Wash the zucchini and eggplant, slice them and turn the slices in some salt, freshly ground pepper, roughly chopped garlic, thyme and some olive oil. Leave to marinate for 15 minutes.
  2. Wash the peppers and put them in an ovenproof dish. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt. Bake the peppers in the oven for 15 minutes until they are well browned and slightly soft. If necessary, turn the peppers occasionally while cooking to make sure they are evenly baked.
  3. Take the peppers out of the oven and let them cool before deseeding and peeling. Roughly chop the peppers and transfer the pieces to a bowl. Season with salt, freshly ground pepper and olive oil.
  4. On a heated grill pan, grill the slices of zucchini and eggplant under a high heat for 1–2 minutes on each side, so they take on a beautiful pattern of char marks. Remove the slices from the pan and add to the bowl with the peppers. Mix them together and season with the finely grated lemon zest and juice, extra salt and freshly ground pepper.
  5. Fill a flatbread with the vegetables, basil leaves and grated parmesan, and toast the sandwich in a toaster or sandwich maker for 2–3 minutes until it is nice and crispy and the parmesan has melted into the vegetables. Cut the toastie into small pieces and eat while still warm.
  6. You can make the vegetables the day before or in a larger portion to keep in the fridge for when you fancy a sandwich.

Recipe taken from Nordic Family Kitchen, by Mikkel Karstad, published by Prestel.

