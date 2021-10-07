Let's talk sandwiches: They might not be the first thought when you're thinking of the ultimate weekday lunch, but this recipe hits all the right notes. The first key point, if you're asking me, is that it's a toastie—a warm sandwich with just a touch of melty cheese (in this case, parmesan). The second? Perfectly seasoned grilled veggies, that you can prepare indoors.

This sandwich is featured in Nordic Family Kitchen by Mikkel Karstad, and in many ways, is characteristic of classic Nordic cooking. The focus is on enhancing the flavor of the fresh, local vegetables. Plus it uses flatbreads and a sparing dose of cheese to really make the veggies the star.

With zucchini, eggplant, and peppers, you're certainly accounting for a serving (or two) of veggies in this lunch. Packing your lunch with vegetables will help up your fiber intake and keep you full—what's more, that bit of fat from the cheese will make sure you feel satisfied, too.