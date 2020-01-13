Tofu is a vegan source of protein made from coagulating soy milk, then pressing the curds into a solid white block. Tofu comes in silken, soft, firm, or extra firm. You might want to use firm tofu in a stir fry or on top of a salad, whereas you may use silken or soft in a smoothie or as a replacement for a dairy milk or a soft cheese. Silken and soft tofu are also great in a batch of cookies or brownies to add an extra punch of protein.

Tempeh, on the other hand, is made from fermenting soybeans and is traditional to Indonesian cultures. It has a cakelike form and can be used in any stir fry dishes, on sandwiches, or on top of salads—it has a pretty sturdy texture, so it can be used in a variety of ways.

Seitan is made from hydrated gluten (so if you're gluten-free, you might want to steer clear of this one!). Seitan is often used as a meat substitute, as it has a firm texture. It's frequently used in soups and stews, sautéed with vegetables in a stir fry, or even in fajita recipes. You can also use seitan to make veggie burgers or mix it with black beans to make black bean burgers (due to its sticky texture, it's a pretty good binder).