This Vegan & Nut-Free Green Goddess Dressing Is Perfect For Topping Any Meal

This Vegan & Nut-Free Green Goddess Dressing Is Perfect For Topping Any Meal

Eliza Sullivan
Unrecognizable Woman Cutting Off Parsley Stems

Image by Danil Nevsky / Stocksy

April 12, 2021 — 22:06 PM

Do you ever find yourself browsing social media, when suddenly you spot an intriguing recipe that stops your scrolling? Well, that's exactly how we felt when we saw this amazing green goddess dressing recipe on chef and well-being advocate Sophia Roe's feed last week.

While green goddess might be most often used on salads, you can really put this dressing on just about anything. Slather the herby sauce on your favorite grilled or roasted veggies, add it to pasta, or use it in a totally unique way: "I sometimes omit the plant-based milk and add some chickpeas to make for a hummus-ish type dip," Roe writes, "that so many of my friends use to beg me to make and bring over when hanging out in-person was more of a thing."

On that note, Roe encourages you to get creative, and make this recipe your own: "As is standard for any of my recipes, you do not need to copy this exactly," Roe writes. "I have tried this recipe in so many ways, and it’s always delicious. This recipe as a base is a fabulous place to start, but feel free to add some miso, yuzu juice, soy sauce, loads of ginger, etc."

Between the multitude of herbs and the spinach, this sauce is full of phytonutrients. What's more, a block of tofu forms the creamy base for the sauce, which means it's packed with protein before you even drizzle it on top of your favorite dish.

Green Goddess-Delicious-On-Everything-Sauce

Ingredients

  • ½ cup cilantro
  • ½ cup parsley
  • 1 cup spinach
  • ¼ cup mint
  • ¼ cup dill
  • 1 tsp onion powder
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • 2 tbsp nutritional yeast
  • Zest of 1 lemon
  • Zest of 1 lime
  • Kosher salt to taste
  • 1 tsp maple syrup
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 3 tbsp lemon juice
  • 1 14-oz container silken tofu
  • ¼ cup plant based milk
  • 1 garlic clove
Method

  1. Add all your ingredients to a blender.
  2. Mash it all down so it will blend easily.
  3. Blend until smooth.
  4. Use this dressing for grain salads, pasta, on steamed veggies, as a dip, on roasted veggies, etc.

