This Mediterranean-Inspired Vegan Bowl Will Help Keep You Full All Day Long

While a "Mediterranean-inspired" lunch could mean a lot of things (after all, there's a number of cuisines that surround the Mediterranean sea), it almost definitely means it will rely heavily on veggies, whole grains, and healthy fats—after all, those are some of the key pillars of the Mediterranean diet.

This power bowl features tomatoes, cucumber, bell peppers, and olives on a base of quinoa and chickpeas—and author Jillian Glenn even includes her homemade hummus recipe to top it, though she says you can use store-bought, too.

In Easy Low-Cal Vegan Eats, Glenn writes, "Lunch is what renews you after your busy morning and trailblazes you through the afternoon. This protein-packed bowl is a nutritious way to give your body the energy it needs without causing a 'carb crash' later."

Because quinoa is a whole grain, it's broken down slower by the body. "The fiber in whole grains also works to slow down the absorption of your food and as a result decreases your blood sugar and insulin spike after a meal," functional medicine doctor and registered dietitian Elizabeth Boham, M.D., M.S., R.D., told mbg. "These grains have a lower glycemic load when eaten in their whole form." The healthy fats in the dish also help to manage the impact of the meal on your blood sugar levels.