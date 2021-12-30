 Skip to content

Our Top 5 Breakfast Recipes Of 2021 That We Won't Stop Making In 2022

Eliza Sullivan
Food Writer By Eliza Sullivan
Food Writer
Eliza Sullivan is a food writer and SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
The 5 All-Time Best Healthy Breakfast Recipes We Made This Year

Image by Jennifer Pallian / Unsplash

December 30, 2021 — 21:04 PM

As the year draws to a close, it's always fun to look back at some of the stories and recipes you loved over the previous 12 months. This year, we specifically zeroed in on a favorite meal for so many readers: breakfast. In this mix, a few trends appeared—for example, you really jived with oatmeal, and make-ahead breakfasts are still a go-to.

What else topped the charts? Let's count down our top five breakfast recipes of the year.

5. Caramelized onion frittata

This budget-friendly five-ingredient frittata hits the perfect balance between simple and exciting, and is the type of thing you might already have all the ingredients on hand for—making it the perfect breakfast recipe to have in your back pocket.

Get the recipe here.

4. Pumpkin bread with hidden nutrients

We love a good breakfast baked good, and you do, too—especially one that's R.D.-approved. This pumpkin loaf packs in some sneaky nutrients thanks to mbg organic veggies+, plus it's gluten-free and sweetened with maple syrup, too. We won't tell if you make it outside of peak pumpkin spice season!

Get the recipe here.

3. Briám with baked eggs and garlic crostini

Mediterranean-inspired recipes are always a favorite on our team, so we're not surprised to see them pop up as your top picks, too. While we consider Mediterranean recipes for lunch or dinner, this Greek breakfast dish is beautiful and flavorful choice, filled with a variety of colorful veggies.

Get the recipe here.

2. Blueberry cheesecake overnight oats

It's not a big surprise that a dessert-inspired breakfast that's friendly to your blood sugar would be popular, and this recipe has the added bonus of being meal prep friendly, too. This dish is sweetened with maple syrup, but a little vanilla extract goes a long way towards helping it hit that dessert note.

Get the recipe here.

1. Cranberry baked oatmeal

Not only was this the number one breakfast recipe of the year, but it was the number one recipe overall for mbg in 2021. From the fabulous chef and activist Sophia Roe, these make ahead, antioxidant-packed, baked oats are absolutely worthy of their crowning spot.

Get the recipe here.

If you want even more healthy breakfast inspiration, we've got a whole list of healthy breakfast recipes (with over 30 recipes) for you to bookmark, or get more specific with protein-packed plant-based breakfasts or even more Mediterranean-inspired breakfasts.

