The 5 All-Time Best Healthy Breakfast Recipes We Made This Year

As the year draws to a close, it's always fun to look back at some of the stories and recipes you loved over the previous 12 months. This year, we specifically zeroed in on a favorite meal for so many readers: breakfast. In this mix, a few trends appeared—for example, you really jived with oatmeal, and make-ahead breakfasts are still a go-to.

What else topped the charts? Let's count down our top five breakfast recipes of the year.