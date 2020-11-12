mindbodygreen

Upgrade A Simple Tomato Soup With Two Other Colorful Veggies

Danielle Alvarez
Chef & cookbook author
Chef & cookbook author
Danielle Alvarez is a professional chef currently living and working in Sydney, Australia.
Tomato soup and laddle with spoon

Image by Benito Martin / Contributor

November 12, 2020 — 12:41 PM
One of the best things about soup is how you can make on that's truly incredible with only a few ingredients, and this recipe is no exception. But making fresh tomato soup out of season can be difficult, because it's harder to get good flavorful tomatoes. Luckily, Danielle Alvarez has a plan for that: including carrots and peppers in the mix to bring in a bit more natural sweetness—the perfect solution for making this recipe in the autumn.

A good, hot tomato soup is one of my favorite things. I made this soup for a friend towards the end of summer, with few ingredients. It was delicious because everything was so sweet at that time of year.

However, even a great tomato can have too much acidity, so I included sweet red pepper, and the flavor was incredible. Look for a variety such as bullhorn or Jimmy Nardellos, which are superior to your standard watery bell pepper. The squash blossom leaves are not essential, but add the loveliest texture. And, of course, basil—nothing says summer more than the combination of tomato and basil. 

Tomato, Red Pepper & Carrot Soup

Serves 4 

Ingredients

  • 4 large red or yellow heirloom tomatoes
  • 1⁄3 cup olive oil, plus extra for drizzling
  • 1 onion
  • 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 2 teaspoons fine sea salt
  • 2 large carrots or 8 small heirloom carrots, peeled and finely chopped
  • 5 1⁄2 oz Jimmy Nardello sweet red peppers cut lengthways, seeds removed, finely chopped
  • 27 fl oz light chicken stock (page 12, or use store-bought), or water
  • 1⁄2 bunch basil, plus extra leaves, to garnish
  • 1 oz cold butter
  • 8 squash blossoms or zucchini flowers, to garnish 

Method

  1. Cut the tomatoes through the equator, gently squeeze out the seeds and discard. Dice up the flesh and set aside. 
  2. Add half the olive oil to a large stockpot and sauté the onion and garlic with 1 teaspoon of the salt for 10–12 minutes until soft but without any color. Next, add the carrots, peppers and tomatoes with the remaining salt. Sauté for at least
  3. 10 minutes before adding the stock and basil, then bring up to a simmer. Simmer for about 15 minutes until the carrot and pepper are tender. Remove the basil, then transfer to a high-speed blender and blitz until smooth. Add the butter and remaining olive oil while the machine is still running. Check for seasoning and add more salt if needed. Adjust the consistency with water until it is slightly thicker than heavy cream. 
  4. Bring back to a simmer. Serve hot with two flowers pulled apart over each bowl (discard the stamen first). Garnish with basil leaves and finish with a drizzle of olive oil. 
Excerpted with permission from Always Add Lemon: Recipes You Want to Cook-Food You Want to Eat by Danielle Alvarez; on sale Nov 10, 2020 from Hardie Grant

