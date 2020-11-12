A good, hot tomato soup is one of my favorite things. I made this soup for a friend towards the end of summer, with few ingredients. It was delicious because everything was so sweet at that time of year.

However, even a great tomato can have too much acidity, so I included sweet red pepper, and the flavor was incredible. Look for a variety such as bullhorn or Jimmy Nardellos, which are superior to your standard watery bell pepper. The squash blossom leaves are not essential, but add the loveliest texture. And, of course, basil—nothing says summer more than the combination of tomato and basil.