This Vegan Coconut Loaf Is Like Taking A Bite Of A Piña Colada
Ah, summer. We love you, we miss you, we wish you were here. While winter is still very much in full force, there's no rule that says you can't make your kitchen a tropical, summery getaway.
Enter Red Gate Bakery's Vegan Coconut Vacation Loaf, a healthy take on a sweet treat that'll make you want to book a beach trip, stat. "Dreaming of a warmer place, we settled on luscious coconut bread and studded it with tropical flavors, sure to satisfy all sweet teeth—both vegan and not," says owner and founder Greg Rales.
Here's exactly how you can make the vegan coconut loaf in the comfort of your own kitchen. Vacation vibes are in your future.
Vegan Coconut Vacation Loaf
Ingredients:
- 250g coconut milk
- 200g crushed pineapple
- 80g melted coconut oil
- 260g coconut flour
- 125g coconut sugar
- 20g baking powder
- 110g sweetened flaked coconut
- 2g cinnamon
- 2g lime zest
Method:
- Combine the coconut milk, crushed pineapple, and coconut oil in a bowl. Set aside.
- Combine the flour, coconut sugar, baking powder, flaked coconut, cinnamon, and lime zest in a separate bowl.
- Mix the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients, just to combine.
- Pour into a 9x5 loaf pan and bake at 350 degrees for 45-50 minutes.
- Slice and enjoy!
Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.