Ah, summer. We love you, we miss you, we wish you were here. While winter is still very much in full force, there's no rule that says you can't make your kitchen a tropical, summery getaway.

Enter Red Gate Bakery's Vegan Coconut Vacation Loaf, a healthy take on a sweet treat that'll make you want to book a beach trip, stat. "Dreaming of a warmer place, we settled on luscious coconut bread and studded it with tropical flavors, sure to satisfy all sweet teeth—both vegan and not," says owner and founder Greg Rales.

Here's exactly how you can make the vegan coconut loaf in the comfort of your own kitchen. Vacation vibes are in your future.