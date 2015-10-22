 Skip to content

These New Emojis Are A Win For The Wellness World

Emi Boscamp
Written by Emi Boscamp
Emi Boscamp is the former News Editor at mindbodygreen. She received a BA in English and minors in Spanish and Art History from Cornell University.
October 22, 2015 — 16:09 PM

Love may be the universal language, but Emojese — the emoji language — is a close second. So, when we can't find an emoji for a person, place, thing, feeling or idea, we're kind of lost.

Those of us in the wellness world feel kind of shortchanged in the emoji department. Sure, we've got a decent amount of fruits and vegetables to choose from, but where's the green juice? There are so many forms of physical activity but where are yoga and meditation?

Well, yesterday, Apple released iOS 9.1, a small update that at long last brings some of the emojis we've wanted for a while — including the taco! So, we've selected the ones we think will excite you guys the most — and here they are:

(Sorry, guys, we're still waiting on the avocado.)

These New Emojis Are A Win For The Wellness World

Mala beads for when you're meditating (do not disturb!).

These New Emojis Are A Win For The Wellness World

A unicorn for when you're using your imagination.

These New Emojis Are A Win For The Wellness World

A thinking face for when you're doing some serious self-reflection.

These New Emojis Are A Win For The Wellness World

An awareness ribbon to show your support for a cause.

These New Emojis Are A Win For The Wellness World

A lion for when you're feeling fierce (ROAR!).

These New Emojis Are A Win For The Wellness World

A skier for when you hit the slopes.

These New Emojis Are A Win For The Wellness World

A gold medal for when you accomplish something great.

These New Emojis Are A Win For The Wellness World

A joystick for when you want to take control of your happiness (or, you know, play a video game).

These New Emojis Are A Win For The Wellness World

A hugging face for when you're in need of or are offering comfort.

These New Emojis Are A Win For The Wellness World

A bow and arrow for your inner archer (or Katniss!)

These New Emojis Are A Win For The Wellness World

A Shinto shrine to remind you of what's sacred to you.

These New Emojis Are A Win For The Wellness World

A Vulcan salute for your inner Trekkie.

These New Emojis Are A Win For The Wellness World

A weightlifter for when you're feeling particularly strong.

These New Emojis Are A Win For The Wellness World

A nerd face for when you do or say something brilliant.

These New Emojis Are A Win For The Wellness World

The eye-in-speech-bubble symbol to show that you're anti-bullying ("If you see something, say something!")

These New Emojis Are A Win For The Wellness World

A dribbling person for when you know you're about to slam dunk.

These New Emojis Are A Win For The Wellness World

A champagne bottle for when there's something to celebrate.

These New Emojis Are A Win For The Wellness World

The face of Mother Nature to remind you of the power of nature.

These New Emojis Are A Win For The Wellness World

A no-phones symbol for when it's time to power off and live in the moment.

These New Emojis Are A Win For The Wellness World

A map to remind you that the world is always at your fingertips.

These New Emojis Are A Win For The Wellness World

A hot pepper for when you're in a spicy mood.

These New Emojis Are A Win For The Wellness World

Scales for when you need a little more balance in your life.

These New Emojis Are A Win For The Wellness World

A dove for when you want to make peace — with yourself, someone else, or a situation.

These New Emojis Are A Win For The Wellness World

A writing hand for when you write or draw — however it is you express yourself.

These New Emojis Are A Win For The Wellness World

Self-explanatory.

These New Emojis Are A Win For The Wellness World

Ditto.

Which emojis would you like to see next?

All images via Emojipedia

