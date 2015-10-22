These New Emojis Are A Win For The Wellness World
Love may be the universal language, but Emojese — the emoji language — is a close second. So, when we can't find an emoji for a person, place, thing, feeling or idea, we're kind of lost.
Those of us in the wellness world feel kind of shortchanged in the emoji department. Sure, we've got a decent amount of fruits and vegetables to choose from, but where's the green juice? There are so many forms of physical activity but where are yoga and meditation?
Well, yesterday, Apple released iOS 9.1, a small update that at long last brings some of the emojis we've wanted for a while — including the taco! So, we've selected the ones we think will excite you guys the most — and here they are:
(Sorry, guys, we're still waiting on the avocado.)
Mala beads for when you're meditating (do not disturb!).
A unicorn for when you're using your imagination.
A thinking face for when you're doing some serious self-reflection.
An awareness ribbon to show your support for a cause.
A lion for when you're feeling fierce (ROAR!).
A skier for when you hit the slopes.
A gold medal for when you accomplish something great.
A joystick for when you want to take control of your happiness (or, you know, play a video game).
A hugging face for when you're in need of or are offering comfort.
A bow and arrow for your inner archer (or Katniss!)
A Shinto shrine to remind you of what's sacred to you.
A Vulcan salute for your inner Trekkie.
A weightlifter for when you're feeling particularly strong.
A nerd face for when you do or say something brilliant.
The eye-in-speech-bubble symbol to show that you're anti-bullying ("If you see something, say something!")
A dribbling person for when you know you're about to slam dunk.
A champagne bottle for when there's something to celebrate.
The face of Mother Nature to remind you of the power of nature.
A no-phones symbol for when it's time to power off and live in the moment.
A map to remind you that the world is always at your fingertips.
A hot pepper for when you're in a spicy mood.
Scales for when you need a little more balance in your life.
A dove for when you want to make peace — with yourself, someone else, or a situation.
A writing hand for when you write or draw — however it is you express yourself.
Self-explanatory.
Ditto.
Which emojis would you like to see next?
All images via Emojipedia