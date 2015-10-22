These New Emojis Are A Win For The Wellness World

Love may be the universal language, but Emojese — the emoji language — is a close second. So, when we can't find an emoji for a person, place, thing, feeling or idea, we're kind of lost.

Those of us in the wellness world feel kind of shortchanged in the emoji department. Sure, we've got a decent amount of fruits and vegetables to choose from, but where's the green juice? There are so many forms of physical activity but where are yoga and meditation?

Well, yesterday, Apple released iOS 9.1, a small update that at long last brings some of the emojis we've wanted for a while — including the taco! So, we've selected the ones we think will excite you guys the most — and here they are:

(Sorry, guys, we're still waiting on the avocado.)