These Gingerbread Cupcakes Are The Perfect Combo Of Low-Carb + High-Fat

My journey with the ketogenic diet started when I realized that I didn’t function very well on sugars and starches. At one point I was eating a lot of grains—like quinoa and simple sugars from fruits—and my stomach was always a mess. I couldn’t figure out why, because in my mind I was eating such clean, whole foods.

One day I stumbled across some information on Bulletproof coffee when it was just peeking into the health food industry. I liked what I read, so I ordered all the ingredients and began to educate myself on the idea that "fat" could be a very positive source of fuel. This went against everything I thought I knew—as I had been an athlete all my life—and thought the only calories that would give me energy came from carbohydrates. But I was desperate to feel better and was convinced that my gut issues stemmed from antibiotics I had used in the past, too high of a sugar/starch diet, and the stress I felt about not being able to fix my health issues.

So I went all in. I was drinking the bulletproof coffee, eating higher fat meals with moderate protein and cruciferous veggies, and intermittent fasting from my last meal at night to about 12 to 1 p.m. the next day. I went through a small detox period, which I assumed was a withdrawal effect from cutting out all sugars, but after week one I could feel my energy levels picking up and my awareness and focus sharpened. I dropped a couple of pounds right away, and my overall body inflammation subsided.