Eating healthy can be overwhelming. There's so much to remember, and it's true when people say that the more you know, the more complicated it can get. That's why it's important to pick out a few healthy foods that agree with your belly, your budget, and your taste buds—reliable staples that you know you'll always be in the mood for.

I try to switch my diet up regularly, especially as the seasons change, but there are a handful of foods that I eat year-round and rarely go a day without. They are packed with nutrients that fight inflammation, support my hormone health, and keep my gut bacteria in tiptop shape. Here are the foods I make sure to eat daily: