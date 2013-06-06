The Green Juice Recipe That Helped With My Migraines
I've made a number of lifestyle changes to help reduce my migraines and headaches, including yoga, meditation, exercise, lots of water, a 50% raw diet, and green juice. Not only have these practices helped decrease my migraines, but also helped me manage my depression and anxiety.
I'm a huge fan of this green juice recipe, and I think it has made a big difference in managing my migraines. I go all organic all the time, no exceptions. It’s a little pricey, but it’s a great investment...trust me!
Green Juice For Migraines
Prep time: 10 minutes | Serves: 2-4
Ingredients:
- 4 kale leaves
- 2 handfuls of spinach
- 3 celery stalks with leaves
- 1 knuckle size of ginger root
- 1 cucumber (peeled if not organic)
- 2 fuji apples
Methods:
Throw all of these ingredients in a juicer, and you'll be good to go. This recipe normally yields close to 32 ounces of juice. I consume 16 ounces and my kids split the rest.