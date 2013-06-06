I've made a number of lifestyle changes to help reduce my migraines and headaches, including yoga, meditation, exercise, lots of water, a 50% raw diet, and green juice. Not only have these practices helped decrease my migraines, but also helped me manage my depression and anxiety.

I'm a huge fan of this green juice recipe, and I think it has made a big difference in managing my migraines. I go all organic all the time, no exceptions. It’s a little pricey, but it’s a great investment...trust me!