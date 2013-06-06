 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recipes
The Green Juice Recipe That Helped With My Migraines
|
Personal Story The Green Juice Recipe That Helped With My Migraines

The Green Juice Recipe That Helped With My Migraines

Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200
Contributing writer By Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200
Contributing writer
Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200 is a writer, speaker, wellness expert, and author of the memoir Strong in the Broken Places. He serves as the Vice President of the Yoga Alliance Foundation, and has been has been featured in the Huffington Post, Thrive Global,Entrepreneur, Fox News and the Observer.
June 6, 2013

I've made a number of lifestyle changes to help reduce my migraines and headaches, including yoga, meditation, exercise, lots of water, a 50% raw diet, and green juice. Not only have these practices helped decrease my migraines, but also helped me manage my depression and anxiety.

I'm a huge fan of this green juice recipe, and I think it has made a big difference in managing my migraines. I go all organic all the time, no exceptions. It’s a little pricey, but it’s a great investment...trust me!

Green Juice For Migraines

Prep time: 10 minutes | Serves: 2-4

Ingredients:

  • 4 kale leaves
  • 2 handfuls of spinach
  • 3 celery stalks with leaves
  • 1 knuckle size of ginger root
  • 1 cucumber (peeled if not organic)
  • 2 fuji apples

Methods:

Throw all of these ingredients in a juicer, and you'll be good to go. This recipe normally yields close to 32 ounces of juice. I consume 16 ounces and my kids split the rest.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200
Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200 Contributing writer
Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200 is a writer, speaker, wellness expert, and author of the memoir Strong in the Broken Places. He serves as the Vice President of the Yoga Alliance Foundation,...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs

Merrell Readman
8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs
Recipes

This Smoothie Tastes Like A Peanut Butter Cup Milkshake (Sans Blood Sugar Spike)

Kristine Thomason
This Smoothie Tastes Like A Peanut Butter Cup Milkshake (Sans Blood Sugar Spike)
$149.99

A Six-Step Process For Radical Self-Healing

With Lissa Rankin, M.D.
A Six-Step Process For Radical Self-Healing
Beauty

An Esthetician & Makeup Artist's Must-Have Beauty Products For Skin That Shines

Jamie Schneider
An Esthetician & Makeup Artist's Must-Have Beauty Products For Skin That Shines
Integrative Health

Skip The Scale — Body Composition Is The Metabolic Health Metric You Need

Morgan Chamberlain
Skip The Scale — Body Composition Is The Metabolic Health Metric You Need
Beauty

3 Pregnancy-Safe Skin Care Myths This Derm & New Mom Wants To Debunk

Alexandra Engler
3 Pregnancy-Safe Skin Care Myths This Derm & New Mom Wants To Debunk
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Home

Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever

Jack Byram
Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever
Integrative Health

13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up

Emma Loewe
13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up
Integrative Health

This Supplement Delivers Deeper Sleep In Less Than A Week, Reviewers Say*

Sarah Regan
This Supplement Delivers Deeper Sleep In Less Than A Week, Reviewers Say*
Home

These Pillow-Top Mattresses Make It Feel Like You're Sleeping On A Cloud

Jamey Powell
These Pillow-Top Mattresses Make It Feel Like You're Sleeping On A Cloud
Mental Health

Therapy Doesn't Have To Be Pricey: 6 Quality, Budget-Friendly Options To Try

Julie Nguyen
Therapy Doesn't Have To Be Pricey: 6 Quality, Budget-Friendly Options To Try
Beauty

Some Body Lotions Do The Bare Minimum — Not This Complex, Skin-Loving Formula

Hannah Frye
Some Body Lotions Do The Bare Minimum — Not This Complex, Skin-Loving Formula
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/the-green-juice-that-helped-my-headaches

Your article and new folder have been saved!