How To Eat For Your Body Type (According To Ancient Practices)

Common Cravings: Sweet, salty, starchy, oily foods

Balanced Cravings: Bitter, astringent, pungent

Response to a poor diet: Lethargic, lack of energy, ongoing cravings

This body type is blessed with endurance, strength, and stamina. The Earth body types are grounded and stable, constantly seeking that which is at ease, comfortable, and harmonic. When Earth types are in balance, they are the sweetest of people, with gentle auras and a stabilizing presence. Naturally, Earth types have a slower metabolism and have a thicker build, but only when out of balance do they start collecting belly fat. This body type tends to carry all of the weight around the belly, keeping slender arms and legs.

If they are out of balance, even if it's for a short phase, they must keep in mind that this type of energy is what brings diseases to fruition quite quickly. The Earth body psychology tends to be very patient, calm, tolerant, and forgiving. However, it does tend to get sluggish, lazy, and lethargic if it is not in alignment. Out of balance, feelings of possession, attachment, greed, and envy may surge.

The Earth body naturally stores energy, so it must be a number one priority to keep diseases at bay. The Water principle within Earth allows for certain climate conditions to manifest, for example, water retention, sinus congestion, inflamed mucous membranes, toxic accumulation within fat tissue, diabetes, and so on.