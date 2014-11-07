I Had Horrible Arthritis. Then I Went Vegan

I'm a huge meat lover. It used to be that unless my meals contained a meat protein, I wasn't satisfied. I tried several times to become a vegetarian after seeing the insides of chicken and pig farms, but it never stuck. My cravings for meat were too strong, and soon the images of those mistreated animals faded into the background while I chomped on my burger.

In 2006, however, everything changed. At 26 years old, I was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis. My jaw, knees, ankles, wrists, fingers and elbows were all stiff and sore, causing me to walk with a terrible limp and gimpy arm. It was like someone took a hammer to every joint. Sitting perfectly still was the only time I felt relief.

I was a girl in my 20s who glimpsed what her future 80-year-old body would feel like, and I spent most days feeling quite sorry for myself—hopeless, even. The slightest touch from my boyfriend (now husband) caused me to wither in pain. To say I was depressed would be a complete understatement. I was a wreck.

Eventually I pulled myself together and managed to work up the determination to improve my health. My rheumatologist had prescribed me a medication that wiped out my immune system, relieving some of the pain, but I was looking for a better fix. I'm not one to idly sit by and wait for things to happen. I've always been a go-getter, and my health was no different. I was out to get my health back.

After being told time and again from my rheumatologist that diet has nothing to do with the improvement of arthritis, I decided to toss his pessimism aside and become a vegan anyway. After all, what I did I have to lose?

Making the decision to go vegan was the easiest choice I've ever made. Not only was I still affected by animals I saw caged up and mistreated, but I also learned that vegans are often generally healthier than meat-eaters.

After I changed my diet, I began to notice a few things: