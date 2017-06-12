18 Transformative Wellness Books To Read This Summer

Memorial Day has come and gone, which means summer is well and truly here. We're finally dusting off those vacation days we've been quietly accruing and it's hard to say what we're more excited for—long walks on the beach, dinner and drinks al fresco, or lazy afternoons spent disappearing into a good book. Fortunately, we don't have to choose.

Because, while we can't transport you to Maui via telekinesis (yet), we can save you from having to slog through dozens of book lists to find the best of the best. And we did! Yep, mbg's editors looked far and wide for what's new and what's next in every genre of wellness lit, and now we're sharing the can't-miss reads in cookbooks, personal growth, inspiring memoirs, and more. So, before you start packing for your tropical getaway, scroll through this list for a buzzworthy book to stash in your carry-on.