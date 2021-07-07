17 Plastic-Free Recipes To Bookmark For More Sustainable Cooking

Cutting down on single-use plastic waste doesn't just mean bringing your own cup to the coffee shop or your own produce bags to the grocery store (though those habits are certainly helpful!). Cooking more of your own pantry staples almost ensures that you'll save some serious plastic packaging—and money, too. While making them from scratch requires a few extra raw ingredients, those are usually easy to find unwrapped in bulk bins or loose produce sections.

To ring in Plastic Free July, we rounded up some of our favorite recipes to help you reduce plastic waste in the kitchen. Grab your mason jars and get ready to skip packaged products in favor of homemade, whole food alternatives.