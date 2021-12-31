I'm An RD: This Is The Trick I Swear By For Eating More Plants In The New Year

As we come up on the new year, it's a time many people take to consider ways they may be able to improve their health habits. A simple goal you could set might be aiming to eat more plants. Not necessarily plants only—just a lot more of them.

I've found, both personally and professionally, that the extremes aren't actually our best option, and that the best thing we can probably do for our health is just that simple: Eat more plants. My new book, The Plant-Forward Solution, dives into the science that supports this. You don't have to just take my word for it, research exists to back up the idea that adding more plants to any diet is beneficial.

So if you're going to try to be more plant-forward this year, here's one of my favorite tricks for getting more plant foods into your favorite meals.