6 RD-Approved Fall Foods To Help Keep Your Summer Glow

"Beets get their bright red color from betalain, an incredible antioxidant with anti-inflammatory benefits," says Poon. For beauty benefits, she says you can try using the juice in as a DIY scalp rinse, especially if you have a drier scalp.

However, a major note of caution (that you're likely familiar with if you've ever cooked with beets): The juice can stain your hair. So much so that the ingredient is even commonly used in natural-toning products like purple shampoos. If you have dark hair, you have less to worry about here, but for those with light hues you run the risk of temporarily dying your hair a nice violet shade. (Hey, maybe you're going for that! Then by all means.) Do a small strand test prior to make sure your hair doesn't pick up any of the pigment. If it does, simply rinse with a clarifying shampoo and warm water: The results are only temporary—we promise!

If you want to bring your beets into the kitchen for their various nutrition benefits (more on that here), this Egyptian-inspired dish is a great use of roasted beets and you can even add them to a pink goddess salad dressing.