Preventing Carbohydrate Overload On A Plant-Based Diet

Few ways of eating are as nutrient-dense or health-promoting as a plant-based diet. With all the phytochemicals, antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and fiber found in a plant-based diet, you might be wondering if there are any drawbacks. Turns out there are. A plant-based diet can easily become a carb-loaded diet if not thoughtfully planned out.

Consuming more carbohydrates than you can metabolize is the quickest way to disrupt normal metabolism and lead to health consequences like weight gain, metabolic syndrome, type 2 diabetes, and even Alzheimer’s. To obtain all the benefits of a plant-based diet without the potential metabolic ramifications of excess carbohydrate, aim to incorporate these three guidelines into your daily diet: