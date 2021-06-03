Eleuthero, also known as Siberian ginseng, is an adaptogen—a category of herbs that help balance the body's stress response.* It's often used in Traditional Chinese Medicine to invigorate qi, or life force energy.

It may improve exercise performance and endurance, according to one small study on male college students.* It's also been shown to have anti-inflammatory properties in animal studies of mice.* Finally, it shows some promise for boosting energy after exercise,* so it might be a good one to throw in your gym bag.

Note: If you have high blood pressure, it's best to avoid this herb since it might elevate it further.