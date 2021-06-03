 Skip to content

Feeling Sluggish? These 3 Energizing Herbs Could Help*
Amy Jirsa
RYT 500 By Amy Jirsa
RYT 500
Amy Jirsa, LMT, is a master herbalist, E-RYT 500 yoga teacher, forager, and writer from Maine. She is the author of Herbal Goddess: Discover the Amazing Spirit of 12 Healing Herbs with Teas, Potions, Salves, Food, Yoga, and More and the founder of Quiet Earth Yoga.
Image by Aleksandra Jankovic / Stocksy

Last updated on June 3, 2021

Feel your energy dip throughout the day? Always get a little sleepy around the mid-afternoon slump? Eating a nutritious diet, improving your sleep, and getting your body moving should all keep you more alert and focused. But for those days when you need a little extra support, preliminary research shows that these three herbs can all help boost energy levels.*

1. Eleuthero (Eleutherococcus senticosus):

Eleuthero, also known as Siberian ginseng, is an adaptogen—a category of herbs that help balance the body's stress response.* It's often used in Traditional Chinese Medicine to invigorate qi, or life force energy.

It may improve exercise performance and endurance, according to one small study on male college students.* It's also been shown to have anti-inflammatory properties in animal studies of mice.* Finally, it shows some promise for boosting energy after exercise,* so it might be a good one to throw in your gym bag.

Note: If you have high blood pressure, it's best to avoid this herb since it might elevate it further.

How to use it:

Eleuthero can be consumed in many forms, and it's commonly taken in teas, tinctures, and supplements in capsule or softgel formats.

2. Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera):

Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) is another popular adaptogen. It's been used in Ayurvedic tradition for thousands of years and is increasingly popular among modern-day wellness devotees.

It has many potential benefits including supporting a normal inflammatory response, helping promote healthy blood sugar, and reducing stress while fostering a sense of calm.*

Like eleuthero, ashwagandha might help boost athletic strength and promote quicker recovery.* In Ayurveda, it's also used to support healthy energy levels.*

How to use it:

Ashwagandha is traditionally found as a supplement or powder that can be added to smoothies, lattes, and other beverages.

3. Oil of Oregano (Origanum vulgare):

Oregano oil is made from dried oregano plants, which contain high levels of antioxidants that can help support your body's immune response.*

It's also been shown to aid in digestion in preclinical studies and fight off energy-zapping bad bugs that can contribute to gut microbial imbalance.*

How to use it:

You can find oregano oil in tincture and softgel supplement form. The tincture's flavor can be quite intense, so consider combining 1 to 2 drops with a water and apple cider vinegar blend to start to mask the taste.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
You should avoid experimenting with herbs if you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medication for a mood disorder. Consult with a health care provider before taking any new herbal supplements.
