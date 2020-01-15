mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Recipes

3 Better-For-You Bagel Recipes For National Bagel Day (Or Any Ol' Morning)

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Several Bagels on a Pink Background

Image by Tatjana Zlatkovic / Stocksy

January 15, 2020 — 18:34 PM

Bagels are delicious, but unfortunately, they aren't the healthiest breakfast option. As we know, eating balanced meals in the morning can keep us from feeling sluggish or making unhealthy decisions later on. While that information can seemingly prevent us from indulging in bagels that may lead to a blood sugar crash, they shouldn't keep us from the beloved breakfast food altogether. 

To celebrate National Bagel Day (or really, just another morning), we've rounded up a list of our tastiest, better-for-you bagel recipes. 

The Grain-Free Bagel 

This bagel really isn't a bagel at all, but its shape and the delicious schmear might convince you otherwise. These Cinnamon-Raisin Sweet Potato Bagels are made of spiralized sweet potatoes and formed in a doughnut pan. The grain-free and dairy-free breakfast is full of nutrients and flavored with cinnamon, raisins, and a luscious maple cashew cream cheese.

Article continues below

The Vegan Bagel

Not only are these Honey-Crust Sprouted Spelt Bagels vegan, but they're also free of refined sugars and grains. Sprouted grains still have gluten but significantly less than refined wheat grains, making them easier to digest. Along with the health benefits, spelt provides a sweet and nutty flavor profile that makes this bagel deliciously distinct.

The Keto Bagel

A low-carb bagel sounds like an oxymoron, but we promise it exists. While these Asiago Rosemary Keto Bagels are far from vegan, they will keep you in ketosis by using psyllium husk powder in lieu of wheat. The savory ingredients (three varieties of cheese and rosemary) make them perfect for breakfast or lunch. Try topping with an egg, tomatoes, and everyone's favorite spread: avocado. 

Whatever your dietary intolerances or preferences, these three recipes are sure to satisfy your bagel cravings. 

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Cutting Back On Sugar? This Doctor Doesn't Want You To Quit Cold Turkey

Mike Dow, PsyD
Cutting Back On Sugar? This Doctor Doesn't Want You To Quit Cold Turkey
Functional Food

6 Salad Kits From Trader Joe's For Easy & Satisfying Desk Lunches

Eliza Sullivan
6 Salad Kits From Trader Joe's For Easy & Satisfying Desk Lunches
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Women's Health

Want To Delay Menopause? Study Says You Should Have More Sex

Abby Moore
Want To Delay Menopause? Study Says You Should Have More Sex
Recipes

6 Immune-Boosting Soups You Need To Try This Flu Season

Sarah Regan
6 Immune-Boosting Soups You Need To Try This Flu Season
Integrative Health

In Trying To Disprove The Myth, Researchers Prove Sugar Addiction Is Real

Christina Coughlin
In Trying To Disprove The Myth, Researchers Prove Sugar Addiction Is Real
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

The 10 Best Natural Remedies To Beat Gas & Bloating

Densie Webb, Ph.D., R.D.
The 10 Best Natural Remedies To Beat Gas & Bloating
Healthy Weight

Burn Fat & Keep It Off For Good With These Nike Master Trainer's Tips

Sarah Regan
Burn Fat & Keep It Off For Good With These Nike Master Trainer's Tips
Integrative Health

New Study Identifies Link Between Gut Health & Parkinson's Disease

Christina Coughlin
New Study Identifies Link Between Gut Health & Parkinson's Disease
Sex

The Energy Orgasm: How To Orgasm Without Any Touch Whatsoever

Leslie Grace, R.N.
The Energy Orgasm: How To Orgasm Without Any Touch Whatsoever
Personal Growth

Supermodel & Dietitian Maye Musk On Why 71 Is Her Peak Age

Maye Musk
Supermodel & Dietitian Maye Musk On Why 71 Is Her Peak Age
Off-the-Grid

How To Calculate Your Closet's Carbon Footprint In 3 Minutes Or Less

Emma Loewe
How To Calculate Your Closet's Carbon Footprint In 3 Minutes Or Less
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/our-best-bagel-recipes

Your article and new folder have been saved!