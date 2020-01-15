3 Better-For-You Bagel Recipes For National Bagel Day (Or Any Ol' Morning)

Bagels are delicious, but unfortunately, they aren't the healthiest breakfast option. As we know, eating balanced meals in the morning can keep us from feeling sluggish or making unhealthy decisions later on. While that information can seemingly prevent us from indulging in bagels that may lead to a blood sugar crash, they shouldn't keep us from the beloved breakfast food altogether.

To celebrate National Bagel Day (or really, just another morning), we've rounded up a list of our tastiest, better-for-you bagel recipes.