Musk says restaurants (perhaps those mom and pop shops, too) should embrace technology, as it will yield a safer experience for staff in particular. In fact, staff members interact with so many different people during a shift, that going to a restaurant may actually be more dangerous for a waiter than a customer, says Musk. That’s where the technology comes in: He wants to implement an online ordering system into his restaurants to limit those interactions. This way, the guests and staff can practice safe social distancing—with the use of face masks, of course.

Aside from limiting interaction with staff, Musk says an influx of technology in the restaurant space can allow you to focus more on your companions. While you might think technology may sabotage human connection, Musk actually thinks it’ll do quite the opposite: Implementing technology, he says, can foster more hospitality and connection.

“We’ve all been in a restaurant where you just want to order another round of drinks, or you’re waiting a long time for the check,” he says. “Those are easy things technology can solve.” Meaning, if you could order (and pay) from your phone, it could take away those long waiting times at the bar, leaving room for more social interaction with friends.

Additionally, Musk explains that the ease of online ordering can increase social connection (and sales, for that matter). Perhaps you want to order another round of drinks, because you’re spending more time than you thought you would with your friends. If it’s difficult to grab the waiter or squeeze your way up to the bar, you might be deterred from spending those extra minutes with friends. If you can order another round at the tap of a button, you may feel more inclined to stay and socialize.

Technology entering the food space may sound a little unnerving, sure, but Musk reminds us that we implement technology into restaurants all the time: “A plate is technology—we invented it at one point,” he says. Consider online ordering the next necessary step for the hospitality space.