At mindbodygreen, we have a philosophy that the best well-being habits are ones you actually stick to. For me, that includes moving my body, getting plenty of sleep, and including nutrient-rich plants in my diet as much as possible.

However, there's one nutrition strategy that I've found challenging in the past: juicing. Don't get me wrong, I thoroughly enjoy veggies-packed green juices, and I think they can be a hydrating, nutrient-dense part of a healthy diet.

However, buying regular cold-pressed juices can get pricey really quickly—and most at-home juicers I’ve tried in the past have been a bit of a time-consuming pain. For one, prep often involves meticulously cutting fruits and veggies to the correct size. Also, while it can be somewhat meditative to slowly insert one stalk of celery after the other into the juicer, I don’t usually have an extra 20 minutes to spare in the morning. Not to mention, they’re often difficult to clean (think, digging juice pulp out of every nook and cranny of the machine).

That’s why I was excited to try out Nama’s newest juicer offering: the Nama J2 Cold Press Juicer