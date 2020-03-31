If you wake up some mornings feeling like you've got the weight of the world on your shoulders, you're not alone. In fact, you're most of us. Two out of three Americans are stressed out, according to a 2019 national poll by the American Psychiatric Association. Adults 18 to 34 years old are feeling the brunt of it, though it's safe to say just about everyone could use some help relaxing.

And staying calm is important because stress hurts. It takes a toll not just on your mental health but your physical health too, as the two are intertwined. So it's no surprise that something that nourishes you physically can also soothe your frayed nerves. This smoothie recipe is packed with ingredients that have stress-reducing properties and can be whipped up any time you need an extra serving of calm.