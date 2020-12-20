3 Mediterranean-Inspired Ways To Make Your Holiday Meals Way Healthier

In the Mediterranean, there's a definite emphasis on local produce—and that means seasonal, too. If you can, shop your local famers market and the selection dictate what specific fruits and vegetables make an appearance on your holiday table.

The brighter, the better: rich, vibrant colors are usually a sign the produce has a solid dose of vitamins and antioxidants. Pick a variety of shades to get the most from your meal, and try to let some of them maintain that color when prepping (since cooking can impact nutritional value).

Depending on where you are in the world, what's in season will differ, but some of our favorite winter vegetables include: beets, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, celery root, kale, leeks, turnips, winter squash and parsnips. And for fruit, you're looking at all the tasty citruses: lemons, tangerines, grapefruit, and more—perfect for adding a bright note to a salad or to your favorite dessert.

As you can see, it's incredibly easy to start making these swaps in your holiday dishes, and then perhaps apply the tips to your cooking in the New Year, too. The first two tips really just come down to a bit of care when stocking your pantry, and the third has benefits for you and your community, since you'll be supporting local farmers—wins all around, if you ask us.