This MD's Rich, Creamy Hot Chocolate Recipe Is Loaded With Health Benefits

There's just nothing better than a steaming hot mug of cocoa on a cold, winter day. Whether you top yours with a sprinkle of cinnamon or dark chocolate shavings—what goes into the hot chocolate might matter even more than what goes on top of it. Which is why I was super excited when integrative medicine doctor Bindiya Gandhi, M.D., shared her immune-supporting reishi hot chocolate recipe with us.

Sure, you could dump some pre-packaged cocoa powder into a saucepan full of milk and call it a day, but if hot chocolate is something you'll be drinking all winter long, you may want to consider the nutritional value. Here's why you should check out Gandhi's go-to version: