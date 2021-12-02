 Skip to content

This Rich, Creamy Hot Chocolate Features Plenty Of Immune-Supporting Ingredients
Abby Moore
This MD's Rich, Creamy Hot Chocolate Recipe Is Loaded With Health Benefits

Image by Mariela Naplatanova / Stocksy

December 2, 2021 — 12:04 PM

There's just nothing better than a steaming hot mug of cocoa on a cold, winter day. Whether you top yours with a sprinkle of cinnamon or dark chocolate shavings—what goes into the hot chocolate might matter even more than what goes on top of it. Which is why I was super excited when integrative medicine doctor Bindiya Gandhi, M.D., shared her immune-supporting reishi hot chocolate recipe with us.

Sure, you could dump some pre-packaged cocoa powder into a saucepan full of milk and call it a day, but if hot chocolate is something you'll be drinking all winter long, you may want to consider the nutritional value. Here's why you should check out Gandhi's go-to version:

Benefits of functional hot chocolate

Reishi is a great adaptogen, and it has been proven to support a healthy and resilient immune system, ease stress, promote deep sleep, enhance energy, and so much more, Gandhi tells mbg. Rather than refined sugar, this hot chocolate is sweetened naturally with manuka honey, which contains antibacterial properties.

In terms of the spices, turmeric and cardamom (which comes from the same family as turmeric, spice expert Kanchan Koya, Ph.D., once told us) both contain anti-inflammatory properties, which help combat oxidative stress. Plus, cinnamon has been shown to support healthy blood sugar levels.*

Immune-boosting reishi hot chocolate recipe

Ingredients

  • 1 cup coconut or milk alternative of your choice
  • Dash of cinnamon and cardamom
  • 1 teaspoon turmeric powder
  • 1 teaspoon cacao powder
  • 1 tablespoon reishi powder
  • 1 to 2 teaspoons manuka honey

Method

  1. Boil the ingredients together
  2. Mix it with a hand held blender to make it frothy
  3. Pro tip, add the honey once your latte has cooled down a bit!
Bottom line

Maintaining a healthy immune system is critical all year round, so why not do what you can to bolster it? Making intentional ingredient swaps, like Gandhi did in her hot chocolate recipe, is one simple way to do that.

Taking a targeted immunity supplement, like mindbodygreen's immune support+, which bolsters antioxidant defenses and nurtures the development and protection of immune cells, is another way to shield your immune system on the daily.*

