The Mayo Clinic Diet Just Got A Massive Facelift — Here's What's New

Unlike fad diets that can often lead to yo-yo weight fluctuations and psychological stress, the Mayo Clinic Diet focuses on the habits and behaviors associated with sustainable weight loss and management. It is one of the oldest diet plans out there (it’s been around since the 1930s!) and its eponymous book, The Mayo Clinic Diet, was first published in 1949 and revised and upgraded in 2017.

Unlike trendy weight loss programs, this 12-week program is designed to help members create healthier, sustainable food habits that will last. There's no calorie counting involved and all of the meal plans allow unlimited fruits and vegetables. The team of weight-loss experts at Mayo Clinic—which includes medical doctors, registered dietitians, psychologists and even a wellness executive chef—provides educational video courses and is available virtually to members when they need support.