The Matcha Gimlet Is This Nutritionist's Favorite Summer Cocktail

Olessa Pindak
mbg Editor-At-Large By Olessa Pindak
mbg Editor-At-Large
Olessa Pindak is the editor-at-large at mindbodygreen. Formerly the executive editor at Prevention, she’s worked at Condé Nast, Rodale, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, and more.
Image by Martí Sans / Stocksy

June 6, 2020 — 21:03 PM

With summer weekends starting up, the idea of summer cocktails may also be top of mind. And while you're still social distancing, there are plenty of drinks you can enjoy from afar, like this matcha gimlet from Ali Miller, integrative dietitian and author of The Anti-Anxiety Diet.

The star of the cocktail is matcha, a powdered, concentrated green tea. "The matcha gimlet provides an immune boost, electrolytes, and antioxidants all in one," explains Ali. It's also what gives this gimlet it's distinct green color. Matcha has three times the amount of the powerful antioxidant EGCG than regular green tea and contains L-theanine, which promotes a sense of calm.

As for the alcohol, Ali explains that gin is a good choice: "Gin is quite a medicinal spirit using hundreds of botanicals, with most blends using more than 20, namely juniper berry, which is high in antioxidants as well as antimicrobial and antifungal compounds," she says.

She suggests pairing any alcohol with a mixer like coconut water, kombucha, tea or fresh citrus juice to offset the stressor of alcohol. "Blending this powerhouse with matcha and the electrolyte balance of the coconut water makes this drink balanced in flavor, picking up the grassy and herbal notes while supporting the body."

Cheers!

Matcha Gimlet

Yields 2 servings

Ingredients:

  • 2 ounces coconut water
  • 2 ounces lime juice (2 limes)
  • ½ teaspoon matcha
  • 4 ounces dry gin (I use The Botanist)
  • 2 to 4 basil leaves

Method:

  1. Reserve basil leaves.
  2. Add all remaining ingredients into a cocktail shaker.
  3. Fill with ice and shake vigorously for 30 seconds.
  4. Strain and pour into 2 glasses.
  5. Serve with a large ice cube and clapped basil leaf or two.

