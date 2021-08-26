6 Grain-Based Lunches That Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar (You're Welcome)

Millet is, if you ask us, underrated. Given new research published in Frontiers in Nutrition that named it a notable grain for maintaining blood sugar balance, we're making sure our pantries are stocked with millet to use as the base of all our favorite grain-based meals.

While other ancient grains like quinoa might be a more regular part of our recipe arsenal, millet is just as simple to use and great for a number of delicious recipes—perfect for lunch hour.