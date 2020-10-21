7 Loving Ways To Get Your Parents To Eat Healthier

I don't know about you, but as I age — and as they age — I worry about my parents.

It really is true that we can't control other people; we can only control ourselves, our space and our reactions to other people. And even though I know this, I have to gently remind myself of this when dealing with my parents and their not-always-ideal eating habits.

Firstly, and learned by me the hard way, let's get the three things you might avoid when you're talking to your parents about their eating habits out of the way.