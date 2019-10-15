Do You Really Need To Worry About Lectins? A Skeptic Asks All Of Your Burning Questions

"You know, for this, I look to my work with patients. When they come to me with a problem, and I tend to take the people who no one else will take, you have very extensive blood work every three months that look for what are called inflammatory cytokines.

"There are a huge number of people who say they're doing very well but have elevated markers of inflammation. There's a famous experiment [that speaks to the slow-burn effect lectins have on our systems]. If you put a frog in boiling water, it’ll do its best to jump out.

"But if you put a frog in a pot of water and boil it slowly, raising the temperature gradually, the frog will actually boil to death because its temperature sensors are not fine-tuned enough to recognize the gradual increase. So what's happened to most of us quite frankly is we're just a frog sitting in the water, and we're not going to recognize the fact that we're burning to death until it's too late.

"So these are things that happen that can happen over 10, 20, 30, 40 years. I've been shocked to see people who get arthritis assume it was just part of getting old. But for the last 10 years, I've been publishing the results of eliminating lectins on the changes in sophisticated blood tests. So it's not something to be ignored. Yes, saying an innocent tomato is the cause of a lot of diseases is really quite mind-boggling, but I have the published research to back up my claims. I'd throw myself out of the room if years ago I had said all this, but now I've got the evidence in the publications to back it up."