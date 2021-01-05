Amid the much-awaited shift into 2021, looking into the most prominent health food trend predictions for the coming year is a refreshing, exciting way to anticipate what's about to take over supermarket shelves.

But as we look ahead, we can't ignore the ways 2020 shaped how eating (and the food industry at large) will look moving forward. At the same time, this last year also put collective health, equality, and well-being at the forefront of everyone's minds—and plates.

The same is true for almost every corner globally, and Latin America is an excellent example of how the pandemic has shaken and reshaped the health food sector. Before eagerly leaping into a fresh new year and saying adiós to 2020, it's worth embracing this naturally contemplative time to learn from last year's shared experience and beyond.

Within the context of Latin America, one thing's for sure: we saw a call to go back to the "roots," to connect with a shared human heartbeat, and to savor life's simpler staples. Here are three lessons we can distill from some of the leading Latin American health food trends of 2020: